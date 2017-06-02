2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview

Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson

The long-awaited finals trilogy between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will kick off Thursday with Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Warriors and Cavs have split one championship series each. While Golden State came away with the 2015 title, Cleveland, led by LeBron James rallied by from a 3-1 deficit during last year's finals to bring home a franchise-first championship.

Though Las Vegas odds makers have tipped the Warriors as overwhelming favourites, the Cavs enter the series with a psychological edge after the events that transpired during the 2016 NBA Finals followed by the Charismas Day game between the two rival teams. Though the Warriors got some revenge during the game back at the Oracle Arena in January, the Cavs believe they can tame the Bay Area team that boasts four All-Stars and three All-NBA players.

This postseason, the Warriors have looked stronger than ever, having registered consecutive series sweeps over the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs. In the process, Stephen Curry & Co. became the first team to take a 12-0 playoff record into the finals. The 2001 Lakers took a 11-0 record since their first-round series against the Blazers was a best-of-five format.

During last year's finals, the Warriors had to cope with Harrison Barnes' inconsistent shooting. This year, they've replaced the wing with Kevin Durant, who is shooting 55.6 percent from the field during the 2017 NBA Playoffs for his tally of 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks during the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are also carrying a near spotless record of 12-1 into the finals, giving Durant enough reason to respect his opponents. "They stepped it up a level in the playoffs defensively. It's not like there's going to be a lot of wide-open shots out there. But if we move the basketball and move our bodies, I think anybody can find a crack in the defence or some space to make a shot. But we've just got to take care of the basketball," Durant said on the eve of Game 1, via ESPN.

Cavs guard Kyle Korver, who has made 22/53 shots from three-point territory during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, will be making his first trip to the finals. "It's amazing. Especially since this is Year 14 for me, for this to happen now, this means so much. You work all summer, you work all season for so many years in a row hoping to get to this point. I don't think it's sunk in all the way yet, but it's really special."

The 2017 NBA Finals will continue Sunday with Game 2 also at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The series will then shift to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on June 7 and June 9. Warriors vs Cavs live streaming, 2017 NBA Finals live streaming and NBA Finals Game 1 live streaming info follows.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream

How to watch 2017 NBA Finals online

Start time: 9 p.m. (ET), 6 p.m. (PT), 11 a.m. on Friday (AEST)

On TV: ABC (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN USA)