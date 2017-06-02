2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview

By @saihoops on
Warriors vs Cavs live streaming, 2017 NBA Finals
Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson

The long-awaited finals trilogy between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will kick off Thursday with Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Warriors and Cavs have split one championship series each. While Golden State came away with the 2015 title, Cleveland, led by LeBron James rallied by from a 3-1 deficit during last year's finals to bring home a franchise-first championship.

Though Las Vegas odds makers have tipped the Warriors as overwhelming favourites, the Cavs enter the series with a psychological edge after the events that transpired during the 2016 NBA Finals followed by the Charismas Day game between the two rival teams. Though the Warriors got some revenge during the game back at the Oracle Arena in January, the Cavs believe they can tame the Bay Area team that boasts four All-Stars and three All-NBA players. 

This postseason, the Warriors have looked stronger than ever, having registered consecutive series sweeps over the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs. In the process, Stephen Curry & Co. became the first team to take a 12-0 playoff record into the finals. The 2001 Lakers took a 11-0 record since their first-round series against the Blazers was a best-of-five format. 

During last year's finals, the Warriors had to cope with Harrison Barnes' inconsistent shooting. This year, they've replaced the wing with Kevin Durant, who is shooting 55.6 percent from the field during the 2017 NBA Playoffs for his tally of 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks during the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are also carrying a near spotless record of 12-1 into the finals, giving Durant enough reason to respect his opponents. "They stepped it up a level in the playoffs defensively. It's not like there's going to be a lot of wide-open shots out there. But if we move the basketball and move our bodies, I think anybody can find a crack in the defence or some space to make a shot. But we've just got to take care of the basketball," Durant said on the eve of Game 1, via ESPN.

Cavs guard Kyle Korver, who has made 22/53 shots from three-point territory during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, will be making his first trip to the finals. "It's amazing. Especially since this is Year 14 for me, for this to happen now, this means so much. You work all summer, you work all season for so many years in a row hoping to get to this point. I don't think it's sunk in all the way yet, but it's really special."

The 2017 NBA Finals will continue Sunday with Game 2 also at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The series will then shift to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on June 7 and June 9. Warriors vs Cavs live streaming, 2017 NBA Finals live streaming and NBA Finals Game 1 live streaming info follows. 

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream     
How to watch 2017 NBA Finals online

Start time: 9 p.m. (ET), 6 p.m. (PT), 11 a.m. on Friday (AEST)
On TV: ABC (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global),  WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN USA)

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
NFL: Teams believe Tony Romo will rediscover his itch to quarterback again
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car