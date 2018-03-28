'The 100' season 5: Producer concerned about spoilers as press gets episodes

There is still some time before the premiere of “The 100” season 5, but Show Creator and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg is concerned about spoilers and leaks. The first four episodes have been shared with the press and the producer is concerned about the fans either seeing them ahead of time or learning elements of the plot.

In a message to the fans online [see below] Rothenberg cautioned everyone to be vigilant about spoilers. Once an episode finds its way online it may be difficult for the fans to avoid the spoilers, as they may show up in their news feed. Besides, some curious fans may be eager to find out what happens next on their favourite show. So, it may be a challenge to avoid finding out what surprises the producers have in store on the show.

Meanwhile, the official poster of the next season has been released online [see below]. The poster shows the heroes split into two groups. The first group consists of Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the people who launched into space towards the end of the last season, which means that they will be coming down from the Ark to Earth at some point in the next season. The other group is the people in the bunker, led by Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos).

The two groups of heroes will have to face their own problems in the next season. Clarke will have to deal with the newly arrived prisoners, who would want to make their home in Eden. Clarke and her people will be fighting a war for Eden. Meanwhile, Octavia will be fighting an internal struggle, trying to make everyone obey her commands.

“The 100” season 5 is set to premiere on April 24. There may be a fiery start in the premiere with the fans finding out what the new comers are all about, and at the same time the flashbacks are expected to explain what happened in the past few years on the show.

Just a heads up: The first 4 episodes of Season 5 have gone to press. Please beware of spoilers. #The100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) March 27, 2018

No heroes. Just survivors. #The100 returns Tuesday, April 24 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/Hj1tOSwhKv — The 100 (@cwthe100) March 27, 2018

Credit: The 100/ Twitter