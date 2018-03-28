'The 100' season 5: Producer concerned about spoilers as press gets episodes

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

There is still some time before the premiere of “The 100” season 5, but Show Creator and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg is concerned about spoilers and leaks. The first four episodes have been shared with the press and the producer is concerned about the fans either seeing them ahead of time or learning elements of the plot.

In a message to the fans online [see below] Rothenberg cautioned everyone to be vigilant about spoilers. Once an episode finds its way online it may be difficult for the fans to avoid the spoilers, as they may show up in their news feed. Besides, some curious fans may be eager to find out what happens next on their favourite show. So, it may be a challenge to avoid finding out what surprises the producers have in store on the show.

Meanwhile, the official poster of the next season has been released online [see below]. The poster shows the heroes split into two groups. The first group consists of Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the people who launched into space towards the end of the last season, which means that they will be coming down from the Ark to Earth at some point in the next season. The other group is the people in the bunker, led by Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos).

The two groups of heroes will have to face their own problems in the next season. Clarke will have to deal with the newly arrived prisoners, who would want to make their home in Eden. Clarke and her people will be fighting a war for Eden. Meanwhile, Octavia will be fighting an internal struggle, trying to make everyone obey her commands.

“The 100” season 5 is set to premiere on April 24. There may be a fiery start in the premiere with the fans finding out what the new comers are all about, and at the same time the flashbacks are expected to explain what happened in the past few years on the show.

Credit: The 100/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Miami Open online
Thanasi Kokkinakis in heated exchange before Miami Masters exit
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Nick Kyrgios crashes out of Miami Masters after straight sets loss
Nick Kyrgios crashes out of Miami Masters after straight sets loss
Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star to return on Thursday
Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star to return on Thursday
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' March 27-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Rexy is back
‘The Orville’ season 2: New behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has full beard
'The 100' season 5: Producer concerned about spoilers as press gets episodes
‘The 100’ season 5: First four episodes shared with press
'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: Rape scene not used to make political point
‘Outlander’ season 4: Another ‘pivotal’ rape scene coming up
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car