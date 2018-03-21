'The 100' season 5: 'There are no good guys'

A new trailer of “The 100” season 5 has been released online. The video explores the question of identity of the heroes, now that they have all survived the second nuclear apocalypse and prepare to face a new enemy.

The black and white video [see below] shows the different characters examining who they are. Over the years each character had to play a specific role as a brother, son or daughter etc. Their experiences have moulded them into who they are now, but they will have to once again question their identity and role when a new group of prisoners land on Earth.

There will be a fight for the only patch of green land on Earth. Both Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the newly arrived prisoners will go to war in order to make this their home. The extended trailer of the next season [see below] shows how Clarke found a piece of paradise, made new friends, built a new home, and kept sending messages to the Ark; in the hope that someone is listening.

Bellamy (Bob Morley) and the others see the arrival of the prisoners in the new ship, but they will wait and watch before contacting them. Meanwhile, the prisoners will land on Earth and fight Clarke in order to take over Eden. The people in the Ark can see everything from space, but they seem to be in no position to help, at least in the beginning.

Meanwhile there are problems in the Bunker. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) may have saved everyone by combining the various factions into one crew, but their differences will lead to fights and they may not be ready to take orders from Octavia.

“The 100” season 5 may unite everyone like never before, but there will be a lot of action and blood before people learn to get along.

Credit: The CW Television Network