'The 100' season 5: Behind-the-scenes video released

A new behind-the-scenes video of “The 100” season 5 has been released online. Show creator Jason Rothenberg has also released new promo material, including pictures of Bellamy (Bob Marley) and Raven (Lindsey Morgan), and a poster of the TV series.

The CW Television Network has released a video of its popular superhero shows like “Arrow” [see below], and this video includes some behind-the-scenes footage from the production sets of “The 100.”

The fans can see Clarke (Eliza Taylor) in what appears to be a flash back scene, as the character is sporting her old hairstyle in the video. The scenes also tease the production sets that are filled with overgrown vegetation all around the walls.

The actors can also be seen posing for individual character pictures in full costume. The character posters for the next season, along with the other promo material, are expected to be released slowly over the coming days.

Rothenberg had previously promised to release a ton of promo material, including a new trailer. The producer has made good of that promise, and has been releasing new pictures online [see below].

The poster of the TV series that Rothenberg shared online is apparently incomplete, the producer said in another tweet. The poster appears to focus on Clarke’s new home, which she calls Eden, and the poster also begins the countdown to the premiere of the show.

Rothenberg has also released two stills from the show. Both Bellamy and Raven can be seen using machine guns, which suggests that the show will be just as action packed as before this time around. The producer teased that Bellamy will be “valiant” on the show this year.

“The 100” season 5 is scheduled to air on April 24. The title of the first episode has been revealed to be “Eden.” The plot is expected to focus on the threat Clarke will face from the newly arrived prisoners on earth.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

Credit: Jason Rothenberg