'The 100' season 5: Behind-the-scenes video released

By @sachintrivedig on
The 100
Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia in the CW Television Network TV series "The 100." The 100/ Facebook

A new behind-the-scenes video of “The 100” season 5 has been released online. Show creator Jason Rothenberg has also released new promo material, including pictures of Bellamy (Bob Marley) and Raven (Lindsey Morgan), and a poster of the TV series.

The CW Television Network has released a video of its popular superhero shows like “Arrow” [see below], and this video includes some behind-the-scenes footage from the production sets of “The 100.”

The fans can see Clarke (Eliza Taylor) in what appears to be a flash back scene, as the character is sporting her old hairstyle in the video. The scenes also tease the production sets that are filled with overgrown vegetation all around the walls.

The actors can also be seen posing for individual character pictures in full costume. The character posters for the next season, along with the other promo material, are expected to be released slowly over the coming days.

Rothenberg  had previously promised to release a ton of promo material, including a new trailer. The producer has made good of that promise, and has been releasing new pictures online [see below].

The poster of the TV series that Rothenberg shared online is apparently incomplete, the producer said in another tweet. The poster appears to focus on Clarke’s new home, which she calls Eden, and the poster also begins the countdown to the premiere of the show.

Rothenberg has also released two stills from the show. Both Bellamy and Raven can be seen using machine guns, which suggests that the show will be just as action packed as before this time around. The producer teased that Bellamy will be “valiant” on the show this year.

“The 100” season 5 is scheduled to air on April 24. The title of the first episode has been revealed to be “Eden.” The plot is expected to focus on the threat Clarke will face from the newly arrived prisoners on earth.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

Credit: Jason Rothenberg

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Canelo Alvarez fails drug test ahead of Tripe G rematch
PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks
NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks
Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list
Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 15 spoilers
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
'Gotham' season 4 episode 13 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Spider-Man gets new armoured costume
'The 100' season 5: Behind-the-scenes video released
‘The 100’ season 5: Valiant Bellamy picture
'Outlander' season 4 leaked pictures: Brianna gets a beautiful new costume
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Brianna meets someone in Scotland
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car