'The 100' season 5: New trailer teases Clarke's journey

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

A new teaser trailer of “The 100” season 5 has been released online. The video shows Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) journey before she found Eden, the only habitable valley on the post-apocalyptic radioactive Earth. The battle this time, as it has been before, will be about survival.

The next season will begin six years into the future, after the second nuclear wave destroyed most life on Earth. The teaser trailer [see below] shows some of the scenes during this six year period, which will be shown in the form of flashbacks.  

Clarke was prepared to die, as her friends had to leave without her in the season 4 finale. After everyone left to stay in the ARK or in the bunker, Clarke roamed around on her own. Exhausted and nearly dead, the teaser shows how some crows try to make a meal out of her. Eventually she found Eden, the valley that was spared the radioactive destruction.

There are new friends that Clarke made, who also live with her in Eden. The big threat they will face comes from new group of people who arrive in a prisoner transport ship. The prisoners are all from the 21st century who have been asleep while serving their sentence.

The people in the ARK watch the new arrivals and the danger they pose. They also see some trouble brewing inside the bunker, but dismiss it by assuming that Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) can handle the problems herself.

Fans of the franchise will remember that Octavia saved everyone by combining all crews into one group. However, tensions between the various factions will flare up in the next season, and Octavia will have to ensure order by killing a few people who still have a mindset of rivalry.

“The 100” season 5 is set to premiere on April 24.

Credit: The 100/Twitter

Join the Discussion
