'The 100' season 5: List of new characters, including new villain

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

There will be many new characters that will be introduced in “The 100” season 5. One of these new characters is the main villain. The names and a few details about these new characters have been released online. Meanwhile, Showrunner Jason Rothenberg has been teasing pictures from an upcoming trailer of the TV series.

There are three worlds that the fans will get to see in the next season. There is a team in space, a large number of people in the bunker, and then there’s Clarke (Eliza Taylor), who has managed to survive the radioactive storm on earth. Their stories will be told via flashbacks. Meanwhile, there is another group of prisoners that has just landed in the flash forward.

The different storylines and the time jump allows for many new characters to be introduced. According to a report by TVLine one of the new villains in the TV series is a serial killer known as Vinson (Mike Dopud). Clarke has a “daughter” called Madi (Lola Flanery). The other characters include a cocky space explorer Zeke (Jordan Bolger), and a military strategist named Charmaine (Ivana Milicevic).

The big new villain of the TV series will be played by Spanish actor William Miller. Details about this new character are currently under wraps, but the fans may get to know more about the big baddie in the coming weeks.

The report also contains pictures that were released by Rothenberg. The pictures are from a trailer that is yet to be released. The fans can get to see the new looks of their favourite characters, and the new environments that they will find these characters in.

“The 100” season 5 is set to return sometime next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, but this may be revealed along with the trailer.

