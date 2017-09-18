'The 100' cast and CW family stand together to support hurricane victims

Filming of “The 100” season 5 is ongoing. While the cast members are busy working for the show, they are also aware of their social responsibility. In a new video released online, the actors voiced their support to help the victims of the hurricane that has devastated parts of Texas and Florida.

In the video (see below), the actors from some of the major shows of The CW came together to offer support, including “The 100” team. The actors point out that the people affected by the recent hurricane in the US are friends and family.

The actors are requesting donations that can be made at the Crowdrise website. As of writing, a total of over $400,000 (about AU$498,000) has been raised against the target of $500,000 (about AU$620,000). The initiative promises to send 100 percent of the money raised to the victims impacted by the hurricane.

Meanwhile, a few short clips from the production have surfaced online. Some of the cast members were interviewed recently, and a few snippets of their conversation were posted online.

Cast member Richard Harmon (John Murphy) had a positive outlook on the world today in his interview posted on Twitter. The actor hoped that humanity finds a way to work together, long before things turn out the way it did in the TV series he’s a part of. Actor Marie Avgeropoulos (Octavia Blake) spoke about women empowerment through education in the section of her interview posted on Twitter.

Henry Ian Cusick (Marcus Kane) spoke about “The 100” season 5 in his interview segment on Twitter. The actor complimented the script and the sets, adding that the storylines are interesting.

Filming is scheduled to continue until February 2018. The show is expected to premiere around that time.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube