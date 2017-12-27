'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill regrets expressing doubts in public

There is some controversy with regard to the new Luke (Mark Hamill) seen in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Not everyone in the fan base agreed with the changes in their beloved character after so many years. Hamill too had previously expressed his reservations about his character, but he has now said that he “regrets” voicing his doubts in public, and he complimented the director.

Reacting to a fan post that showed Hamill’s previous interview, the actor said that he regretted voicing his doubts and insecurities about the direction that his character has taken in the film. Hamill pointed out that creative differences between an actor and the director are common, but such disagreements should remain private.

Hamill explained that he just wanted to make a good movie, and complimented Johnson for giving him more than what he was looking for by making a “great movie.”

In the previous interview, the subject of which the actor is responding to now, Hamill had complimented Johnson for making a great movie. In that interview he had said that he had trouble accepting what the director saw for Luke, but later he admitted that he was wrong after he saw the film.

The film has been a massive hit in not just the US but across the globe. According to The Hollywood Reporter the lifetime earning of the movie in North America is expected to be in the range of $750 (about AU$960) and $800 (about AU$1000) million. The global tickets sales are expected to reach $1.6 billion (about AU$2 billion) in revenue, making it the second most money making movie just after “The Force Awakens.”

Preparations are now on to film the final movie in the new trilogy. Hamill may also be back, judging by this message to his fellow cast member John Boyega (Finn) [see below].

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017