'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill regrets expressing doubts in public

By @sachintrivedig on
Mark Hamill
Actor Mark Hamill points as he arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

There is some controversy with regard to the new Luke (Mark Hamill) seen in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Not everyone in the fan base agreed with the changes in their beloved character after so many years. Hamill too had previously expressed his reservations about his character, but he has now said that he “regrets” voicing his doubts in public, and he complimented the director.

Reacting to a fan post that showed Hamill’s previous interview, the actor said that he regretted voicing his doubts and insecurities about the direction that his character has taken in the film. Hamill pointed out that creative differences between an actor and the director are common, but such disagreements should remain private.

Hamill explained that he just wanted to make a good movie, and complimented Johnson for giving him more than what he was looking for by making a “great movie.”

In the previous interview, the subject of which the actor is responding to now, Hamill had complimented Johnson for making a great movie. In that interview he had said that he had trouble accepting what the director saw for Luke, but later he admitted that he was wrong after he saw the film.

The film has been a massive hit in not just the US but across the globe. According to The Hollywood Reporter the lifetime earning of the movie in North America is expected to be in the range of $750 (about AU$960) and $800 (about AU$1000) million. The global tickets sales are expected to reach $1.6 billion (about AU$2 billion) in revenue, making it the second most money making movie just after “The Force Awakens.”

Preparations are now on to film the final movie in the new trilogy. Hamill may also be back, judging by this message to his fellow cast member John Boyega (Finn) [see below].

Related
Join the Discussion
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Brisbane International organisers confident Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray will play
NBA Trade News: Warriors could move JaVale McGee
Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star to return this week
Novak Djokovic on forgettable 2017: 'A real roller-coaster ride'
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'NCIS' season 15 episode 12 'Dark Secrets' spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Major character death
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie and Claire’s new life
'Coronation Street' Dec. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers: Steffy discovers the truth
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill regrets expressing doubts in public
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill compliments Rian Johnson
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car