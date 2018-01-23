'The 100' season 5 filming the finale with new character addition

“The 100” season 5 is currently filming the finale episode, and there’s a new cast member who has joined the show in the last leg of production. The show is already introducing a new set of characters this year, who the fans will get to see when the show airs in April.

According to a report by Digital Spy, Shanon Kook has joined the show as a guest star in the finale episode. Kook has been a part of hit movies like “The Conjuring” and he has also worked in “Degrassi: The Next Generation” TV series. The actor will be seen next in the 2018 film “Goliath.”

Kook’s character may be a guest star in the finale episode, but this is said to be an important character with recurring role in season 6. The TV series hasn’t been renewed for season 6 yet, and the renewal will depend on the season 5 viewership.

Details about the character Kook will be playing are currently being kept under wraps. The name of this character has been revealed to be Lucas, and that is the only piece of information that is available at this point of time.

The next season will be set six years after the second nuclear apocalypse. The characters on the show were split into two major groups in the finale, with one group launching into space to live in the Ark, and the group sealing themselves safely inside a bunker. Clarke was left on the earth surface, but the teaser of the next season has shown that she managed to survive and is living with a group of friends.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg has said that the next season is a reboot. There will be a new set of characters who will arrive in the next season. The new characters will be the enemy group that Clarke and her friends will have to fight.