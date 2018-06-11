'The 100' season 5 episode 7: 'Acceptable Losses'

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

The preparations for war will begin in “The 100” season 5 episode 7. After Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) made her move in the last episode, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) made a move of her own, and that will begin to play out now.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Madi (Lola Flanery) practicing to fight. Octavia’s army will be training now to fight the inevitable battle for Eden, the last habitable place on Earth.

Madi is currently under Octavia’s protection, but things may change if the former is projected as the rightful leader of Wonkru. For now, however, the focus may be on the war against Diyoza.

There will be different opinions about the coming war. Bellamy (Bob Morley) has been consistently opposing war, but his efforts of making the two sides share the valley haven’t yielded results so far. Now, Monty (Christopher Larkin) too can be seen voicing his support for a peaceful solution to the problem.

According to the synopsis of the next episode, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy will find out Octavia’s battle plan. Wonkru is currently outgunned in every way, so the only way for them to get victory is through strategy.

Echo (Tasya Teles) has been sent as a spy inside Diyoza’s camp by Octavia. According to the synopsis of the next episode Echo will risk her friendship with Raven (Lindsay Morgan) in order to complete her mission.

Will Echo be able to sabotage the enemy? Diyoza has had to deal with her missile systems going offline. Now, more such setbacks may put her leadership position in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Abigail (Paige Turco) and Marcus (Henry Ian Cusick) will have to face some trouble of their own. The preview video shows Abigail failing in her efforts, and this failure may have consequences for them.

Credit: The CW Television Network

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Fake ‘Back to the Future 4’ announcement from ‘Michael J Fox’ Facebook
‘Big Hero 6: The Series’: Creating Baymax
‘The Predator’ movie second trailer released
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 7’: Madi begins training
'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind' trailer released
First trailer of Marina Zenovich’s documentary on Robin Williams
'Better Call Saul' season 4: Jimmy-Kim relationship 'on another level'
‘Better Call Saul’ season 4: Bob Odenkirk teases details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car