'The 100' season 5 episode 7: 'Acceptable Losses'

The preparations for war will begin in “The 100” season 5 episode 7. After Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) made her move in the last episode, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) made a move of her own, and that will begin to play out now.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Madi (Lola Flanery) practicing to fight. Octavia’s army will be training now to fight the inevitable battle for Eden, the last habitable place on Earth.

Madi is currently under Octavia’s protection, but things may change if the former is projected as the rightful leader of Wonkru. For now, however, the focus may be on the war against Diyoza.

There will be different opinions about the coming war. Bellamy (Bob Morley) has been consistently opposing war, but his efforts of making the two sides share the valley haven’t yielded results so far. Now, Monty (Christopher Larkin) too can be seen voicing his support for a peaceful solution to the problem.

According to the synopsis of the next episode, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy will find out Octavia’s battle plan. Wonkru is currently outgunned in every way, so the only way for them to get victory is through strategy.

Echo (Tasya Teles) has been sent as a spy inside Diyoza’s camp by Octavia. According to the synopsis of the next episode Echo will risk her friendship with Raven (Lindsay Morgan) in order to complete her mission.

Will Echo be able to sabotage the enemy? Diyoza has had to deal with her missile systems going offline. Now, more such setbacks may put her leadership position in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Abigail (Paige Turco) and Marcus (Henry Ian Cusick) will have to face some trouble of their own. The preview video shows Abigail failing in her efforts, and this failure may have consequences for them.

Credit: The CW Television Network