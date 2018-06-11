'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind' trailer released

By @sachintrivedig on
Robin Williams
Robin Williams gestures during a panel discussion for his upcoming HBO show "Robin Williams: Weapons of Self-Destruction" at the Television Critics Association Cable summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 30, 2009. The show debuts on December 6, 2009. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” is a documentary that chronicles the life and career of Williams. It has been directed by Marina Zenovich, and it takes the fans on an emotional journey through the years of the comedian’s life.

HBO has just released a trailer of the documentary online [see below]. Williams had a highly successful film career, but the documentary mainly focuses on his time as a stand-up comedian and his personal life.

There’s a lot of footage in the documentary that some of the fans may have never seen before. There are also interviews with celebrities like Steve Martin, who share their insights about the actor.

The journey begins with Williams’ childhood. From his fear of abandonment to his need to find a connection, it looks like this propelled him to see that comedy is a way to communicate with a large audience. There was this need to be funny and find that connection with people.

There are also some dark aspects about the actor that the documentary will focus on. Just like any other celebrity battling depression, Williams took to abusing drugs.

Williams’ son said in an interview in the documentary that his father didn’t always feel like he was succeeding, even though very few people can match what the actor has achieved.

"You're only given a little spark of madness and if you lose that, you're nothing," the late actor says in the documentary.

Some of the other actors who have spoken in the documentary are Billy Crystal, Pam Dawber, Valerie Velardi, and Eric Idle.

Williams committed suicide on Aug. 11, 2014 at his home in Paradise Cay, California.

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” is set to be released on July 13 in the US. It isn’t clear if the documentary will also be released in Australia.  

Credit: HBO/YouTube

