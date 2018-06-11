'The Predator': Monstrous new alien confirmed

The second trailer of “The Predator” movie has been released online. The video confirms the presence of another alien in the film, a monstrous creature that will need the combined effort of a team to take down.

There has been a lot of talk about the plot of the upcoming film being about humans and a Predator teaming up against a bigger rival. The new trailer of the upcoming film that has surfaced on YouTube seems to confirm this.

The film begins with a boy accidentally triggering the return of the alien hunters. A ship brings this hunter to Earth, and a team is assembled to take the alien down. A ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher are tasked with fighting the hunter.

The trailer shows that just as the Predator is hunting the team down one by one, a bigger, more powerful alien comes in out of nowhere to fight with the first hunter that arrived on Earth.

The bigger alien is so powerful that he grabs the Predator in one hand and then slams him on a car. All this happens while the human team watches.

Through this game of hunting others, the alien species seeks to evolve. They have managed to upgrade after visiting the other planets, and that means the fans will get to see some interesting new hunting weapons. The scientists of Earth will have to try and figure out what the aliens want on Earth, so they can give some edge to the soldiers fighting them.

The film has been written and directed by Shane Black, who is known for his work as the director of “Iron Man 3.” Black was also a part of the 1987 film of the franchise starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (Dutch). He played the role of the character Hawkins in the film.

Some of the cast members of “The Predator” are Edward James Olmos (Military General), Alfie Allen (Lynch), Keegan-Michael Key (Coyle), Thomas Jane (Baxley), Yvonne Srahovski (Emily), Olivia Munn (Casey Bracket), and Sterling K. Brown (Government Agent).