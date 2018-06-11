'Better Call Saul' season 4: Jimmy-Kim relationship 'on another level'

There will some exciting new drama to watch in “Better Call Saul” season 4. Cast member Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy) has teased some details about how his character’s relationship will evolve with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) this year. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the death of Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) has been confirmed. The death will “reverberate strongly throughout the new season.” Executive Producer Vince Gilligan hinted at the possibility of Chuck returning, which may be in the form of flashbacks.

The next season will further push Jimmy into becoming Saul, and that means there will be some dark times ahead for the character. Odenkirk said that he couldn’t help but resist some of the events for the character on the show this year, and he apparently tried to push back against the producers about it. The show, however, will have to focus on the path Jimmy will take to become the character the fans saw in “Breaking Bad” series.

Another exciting aspect on the show is the relationship between Jimmy and Kim. The characters have had their ups and downs, but the next season will further evolve their relationship.

“If you’re intrigued by the Jimmy-Kim relationship, this next season is gonna knock you out,” Odenkirk said. The actor explained that this relationship will be on “another level” in the next season, something which the actor said the fans haven’t seen on the show yet. “They’re outside of character that a real couple needs to have… and it makes his life in ‘Breaking Bad’ all the more tragic because she’s not in his life,” he said.

Will Kim die in the next season? Will she leave Jimmy forever? The fans will have to wait for the show to air to find out. “Better Call Saul” season 4 premieres on Aug. 6.