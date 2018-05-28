'The 100' season 5 episode 6 preview: Divide and rule

'The 100'
Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) will use the policy of divide and rule against Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and her people in “The 100” season 5 episode 6. A preview video shows Diyoza using food and other supplies as a bribe to recruit some of the members of the Woncrew.

The fact that Octavia’s people were willing to go inside a sand storm impressed Diyoza so much that she will try to recruit some of these soldiers to join her army. A promo video of the next episode [see below] shows Diyoza offering food to the people of Woncrew.

The official line that Diyoza will use while offering the food is that this is a peace offering to end hostilities between the two groups. But, this tactic of recruiting people will not go unnoticed by both Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia.

Octavia will order the shooting of her people who try to defect to the enemy. The difference between brother and sister will also reach its peak in the next episode, as the preview shows the two of them taking up swords against each other.

There are people in Woncrew who feel that they are fighting a war they can’t win, and Bellamy is against the decision of killing innocent people who want to switch sides. For Octavia, however, the war is the only option and people defecting are traitors.

The next episode will show what Abigail’s (Paige Turco) plan actually is. John Murphy (Richard Harmon) still has that device strapped around his neck, and Diyoza still has her prisoners.

Will Abigail manage to find some leverage against Diyoza and stop her army? The obvious solution to the current problem is to share the valley, which is exactly what Bellamy had proposed previously.  

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg appeared in a new video [see below] and talked about the events of the previous episode.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car