'The 100' season 5 episode 4: 'Pandora's Box'

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

“The 100” season 5 episode 4 will take the viewers back to the bunker. A preview video of the next episode shows the new life of Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) as the Red Queen, presiding over the post apocalyptic gladiatorial games that she started a while back.

Things have descended into brutal fight for survival in the bunker. Only the guilty are supposed to fight in the arena, which is used as a way to deliver justice and at the same time maintain the balance.

The preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Marcus Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) disagreeing with the way Octavia is running things. He believes that the rationale for the gladiatorial games are excuses that they are telling themselves to relive themselves of the guilt of what they have become and what they are doing.

Marcus will come to a decision in the next episode, after he no longer has the will to be a part of the blood games. The fans will get to see plenty of action as Octavia will once again wield the sword to fight in the arena.

While the major portion of the plot will focus on the bunker, the fans may also get to see what’s happening with Clarke (Eliza Taylor), as well as the remaining team members from the Ark.

Bellamy (Bob Morley) was last seen trying to negotiate with the leader of the newly arrived prisoners at Eden. As leverage, he holds in his hands the lives of the other prisoners still in cryosleep in space. It remains to be seen just how effective this leverage is, and how the prisoners will react to this offer.

Meanwhile, there may be some tension in space. Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) stayed behind at the prisoners’ space ship, with no way of getting back down to earth.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 4: Back to the bunker
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The orange world of soul stone
‘Star Wars: Episode 9 connecting all three trilogies
‘Bull’ season 3: Executive Producer teases details
Why the Queen doesn’t call Meghan Markle ‘trusty’ in official consent document
Why the Queen doesn’t call Meghan Markle ‘trusty’ in official consent document
'Outlander' is a 'travelling show'; New video released
‘Outlander’ season 3 clip from the Blu-ray
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car