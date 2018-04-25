'The 100' season 5: Jason Rothenberg shares premiere insights

“The 100” season 5 premiere is finally here, and the fans got to see how things are for all the major characters in the post-apocalyptic world. A new video that has been released online shows Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg sharing his insights about the episode, and some of the creative decisions they took.

“Still can’t really believe we’re doing this,” Rothenberg said in the video about season 5 premiere [see below]. The finale episode ended with all the characters facing some really difficult challenges to survive, and them the show time jumped to six years into the future, to a place called Eden.

Instead of picking up from where the show left off, the producers decided to rewind a little in the season 5 premiere, to show how the protagonist Clarke (Eliza Taylor) spent those years after being left alone by her friends.

During this time, Clarke met a fellow Nightblood named Maddie (Imogen Tear), and the premiere episodes showed how they met, and how their relationship evolved over time.

The fans also got to see the people in the Ark. According to Rothenberg, Bellamy (Bob Morley) and the others in the space station probably had the easiest journey compared to Clarke and the people in the bunker in these six years. This is mostly because there aren’t any enemies in space trying to kill the heroes.

The people in the space want to establish a connection with earth, and try to get back. There is a reason why they are unable to get back, and this creates conflict among the people at the Ark.

Raven (Lindsey Morgan) will face the biggest problem among the people in the Ark. She blames herself for not being able to come up with a solution to get everyone back on earth. Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) faces her own problems in the bunker.

