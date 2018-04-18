'The 100' season 5 premiere episode scenes

'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

Scene descriptions of the premiere episode of “The 100” season 5 have surfaced online. The show will reportedly begin with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) as she struggles to find a way to survive on the radioactive earth. The following article contains spoilers.

The first few episodes of the next season have been released to the media and details about some of the scenes featured in the premiere episode have started to surface online. According to a report by BuddyTV, Clarke will find that she can survive with her Nightblood, thanks to the experiment in the previous season. However she still needs water and food in order to survive.

Clarke will instinctively make her way to the bunker, but she will find that the only door that leads inside has been sealed, and there’s no way for her to get inside to be reunited with her friends. She finds a way to survive when she reaches the only patch of land that has managed to escape the devastating effects of the Death Wave that destroyed almost all life on the planet.

On this patch of green land called Eden, Clarke will find another Nightblood. Madi is still a young girl, and Clarke’s maternal instincts will reportedly go into overdrive in order to protect the girl. Things will get intense when a new group of prisoners arrive on earth, and they seek to claim Eden as their own.

The premiere episode will also show what happened inside the bunker and on the Ark in the past few years. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) managed to save everyone by bringing then under Wonkru, but a small incident is enough for a fight to breakout between different factions, and Octavia will have bring some order in this chaos.

Meanwhile in space, the people in the Ark are not able to communicate with earth. Some of the relationships have also evolved with one breakup and one hookup.

