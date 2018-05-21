'The 100' season 5 episode 5: Big new problem

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

There will be a big new problem that Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the others will have to face in “The 100” season 5 episode 5. A preview video of the next episode shows that the impending war will not be the biggest challenge the heroes will have to face in the future.

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) has declared war on the newly landed prisoners. But, while Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicavic) ordered her people to head into space to save the rest of her army, there is a new problem that the heroes will have to face back on earth.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows someone seeking help. There will be an attack in the next episode, but it will neither come from space nor from earth. The attack will come from “below.”

The person who will seek help will have “something inside him.” The preview video shows something attempting break free from inside the stomach of the person seeking help. Will there be some evolved creature from the acid rain that will be featured in the next episode? Or is this a dreaded disease the prisoner army needs a doctor for?

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, Octavia will lead her people into Shadow Valley, even though Clarke and Bellamy (Bob Morley) will advise against it.

There may be new challenges to face in Shadow Valley, but Octavia will take that chance because she blames Bellamy for what happened, and won’t trust his judgement at this point in time.

Meanwhile, Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) and Abby (Paige Turco) will face their own set of challenges as prisoners of Charmaine and her dysfunctional group.

The title of the next episode is “Shifting Sands,” which suggests that there may be something below the ground that will attack people.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Last Kingdom’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes videos
‘The 100’ season 5: ‘Shifting Sands’ preview
‘AXL’: Trailer shows robot dog
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal wedding: Pictures, details and their new titles
Meghan Markle’s feminist campaign at 12 years old [VIDEO]
Meghan Markle’s feminist campaign at 12 years old [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 4: Leaked pictures reveal dead character's return
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Frank will be back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car