'The 100' season 5 episode 5: Big new problem

There will be a big new problem that Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the others will have to face in “The 100” season 5 episode 5. A preview video of the next episode shows that the impending war will not be the biggest challenge the heroes will have to face in the future.

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) has declared war on the newly landed prisoners. But, while Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicavic) ordered her people to head into space to save the rest of her army, there is a new problem that the heroes will have to face back on earth.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows someone seeking help. There will be an attack in the next episode, but it will neither come from space nor from earth. The attack will come from “below.”

The person who will seek help will have “something inside him.” The preview video shows something attempting break free from inside the stomach of the person seeking help. Will there be some evolved creature from the acid rain that will be featured in the next episode? Or is this a dreaded disease the prisoner army needs a doctor for?

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, Octavia will lead her people into Shadow Valley, even though Clarke and Bellamy (Bob Morley) will advise against it.

There may be new challenges to face in Shadow Valley, but Octavia will take that chance because she blames Bellamy for what happened, and won’t trust his judgement at this point in time.

Meanwhile, Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) and Abby (Paige Turco) will face their own set of challenges as prisoners of Charmaine and her dysfunctional group.

The title of the next episode is “Shifting Sands,” which suggests that there may be something below the ground that will attack people.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube