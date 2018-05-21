'The Last Kingdom' season 3: Production nearly complete

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Last Kingdom'
a still from season 2 of BBC TV series "The Last Kingdom." The Last Kingdom

Filming for “The Last Kingdom” season 3 is nearly complete. The producers have teased behind-the-scene videos of the filming. Fans get to see Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten) practising for an action sequence, and the filming of a regular scene with extras.

The first video [see below] shows Laursen practicing for an action sequence with a few extras. The actor can be seen wielding an axe and a sword, while the extras attack him with swords and shields.

With screams and grunts, Laursen takes down the extras in the fight in typical Viking style. He later celebrates the completion of the scene with some mock guitar playing and headbanging.

The other video that has been released online [see below] shows the filming of a regular scene with extras in full costume. The director can be seen shouting “background action,” and then “action” to begin the scene.

The background action signals the extras to start their work, and later the main cast members are given the action signal to start acting. This makes the scene seem more natural with the action in the background ongoing when the scene is filmed.

The second video teases some of the sets that have been built for the next season, as well as some of the costumes that the extras can be seen wearing. None of the main cast members can be seen on the set in this video.

The second post also announced the nearing of the end of the production. The post did not reveal just how much of the filming is still left or when they will wrap the production.

After they wrap filming, the show will go into the post production phase of development. The producers may announce the exact release date for “The Last Kingdom” season 3 on the last day of filming.

Credit: The Last Kingdom/ Facebook

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Last Kingdom’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes videos
‘The 100’ season 5: ‘Shifting Sands’ preview
‘AXL’: Trailer shows robot dog
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal wedding: Pictures, details and their new titles
Meghan Markle’s feminist campaign at 12 years old [VIDEO]
Meghan Markle’s feminist campaign at 12 years old [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 4: Leaked pictures reveal dead character's return
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Frank will be back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car