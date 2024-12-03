With negotiations between Australia's supermarket giant Woolworths and the United Workers Union (UWU) ending in a stalemate on Monday, the strike by warehouse workers is likely to continue.

"We are hopeful of a breakthrough because our workers deserve to be safe at work," the UWU national secretary, Tim Kennedy, said, The Guardian reported.

Since Nov. 21, Woolworths was facing an indefinite strike from over 1,500 workers, who have been demanding higher wages and improved safety measures.

The UWU was seeking a wage increase to at least AU$38 per hour and the removal of the "Coaching and Productivity Framework," which was implemented at some sites in 2023 to enforce a 100% efficiency target.

Lack of supplies

The strike is causing disruptions in the supply chain, leading to shortages in some Woolworths stores. While the company confirmed "limited stock flow" in several stores across Victoria, NSW, and the ACT, it did not provide the details.

Pasta, bread, rice and frozen goods are some of the items missing from Woolworths shelves.

"We know that there have been shortages on our shelves in some Woolworths stores and that this is really frustrating for our customers," a Woolworths spokesman said, News.com reported.. "We sincerely apologise for the ongoing inconvenience of grocery shortages as a result of industrial action, and would like to thank our customers for their understanding and for treating our store teams with respect."

On Sunday, the company announced plans to reopen the Primary Connect Melbourne South Regional Distribution Centre to address stock issues. However, workers continued their picket line, preventing the reopening from going forward as scheduled.

Woolworths has rejected the union's demands, stating that the proposed wage increase exceeds inflation, especially given the current cost-of-living challenges faced by customers.

A Woolworths spokesperson stated that almost 75% of MSRDC employees have shown interest in returning to work and receiving payment before Christmas, after 11 days of ongoing industrial action, News.com reported.

"We continue to seek to negotiate with the United Workers Union and have requested that they allow safe passage for our team wishing to return to work and for vehicles tomorrow at MSRDC," the spokesman continued. "This will ensure we can operate the site safely and supply much needed essential food and grocery products to our Victorian customers and communities."

Other options

Meanwhile, Woolworths' rival Coles reduced the prices of over 550 products, including 115 pantry and entertaining essentials, last week in preparation for Christmas. These discounts, which will last for about three months, have been providing a welcome break for shoppers.

Australians are bracing for a high-cost Christmas season this year, with rising living expenses putting a strain on their budgets.