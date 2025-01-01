With enthusiasm for Christmas and New Year phasing out, Australians are gearing up to make the most of Australia Day sales, and preparations are in full swing in the grocery chains across the country.

Woolworths has meanwhile made its stance clear, announcing that it expects more Australia Day signage than ever in its stores compared to last year. The company acknowledged that many of its customers are eager to celebrate the day and readying to cater better to that enthusiasm.

The supermarket chain backtracked on its decision to stop the sale of Australia Day merchandise and products in 2024 citing declining demand and sensitivity around the holiday's meaning, Sky News reported. Following that, the firm faced severe backlash.

This year, Woolworths is setting its bar high to parade more fashionable options for its customers. Other knick-knacks such as Australian flags and other themed items will also be available in the stores and the website. The company's CEO, Brad Banducci, emphasized the importance of celebrating Australia Day in one's own way and cherishing what it means to be Australian, ABC reported.

The decision to stop carrying Australia Day stuff was made over a year in advance, and Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci explained that it just didn't make financial sense to keep importing the items. Rather, Woolworths concentrated on supplying fresh Australian cuisine for parties during the long weekend of Australia Day.

Aside from the apparel, Woolworths its stocking up on popular local products and food items that people will love to enjoy during celebrations. According to a spokesperson, the stores will highlight popular local products perfect for gatherings over the long weekend.

"Customers can expect to see 'Perfect for Australia Day' sections in our supermarkets and BIG W in the lead up to the day," the spokesperson said.

"While we did make changes to our merchandise range last Australia Day due to a decline in demand in our stores, we listened and recognised that many customers and teams wanted us to do more to help them celebrate the day," they told The Australian.

"In our supermarkets we will do this through the lens of great Australian food that is perfect for the day, while Big W will also showcase products perfect for family and friends coming together over the Australia Day long weekend."