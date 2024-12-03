Hospitality giant Australian Venue Co has backtracked on its announcement to ban Australia Day celebrations at over 200 of its pubs and bars after massive backlash and calls for boycott.

Initially, Australian Venue Co had informed its managers not to permit flagwavers to celebrate Australia Day in its establishments on Jan. 26.

The company's spokeswoman had said, "Australia Day is a day that causes sadness for some members of our community, so we have decided not to specifically celebrate a day that causes hurt for some of our patrons and our team."

Following the announcement, social media erupted with calls for a boycott, with many users vowing to visit rival establishments, News.com.au reported.

"Let's spread the news of these Australia Day bans far a wide and boycott these hotels, not just on that day, but every day," one person wrote.

"I'll make sure I never set foot into any of your pubs ever again," another man posted.

"Pretty simple really — just boycott the establishments, there are plenty of other alternatives out there," wrote another.

Coalition MPs also echoed the public in resisting the ban, with some accusing the company of being "moral guardians" and "out of touch with the community," News.com.au reported.

Following backlash, the company released a statement Monday, saying, "We sincerely regret that – our purpose is to reinforce community in our venues, not divide it. It is not for us to tell anyone whether or how to celebrate Australia Day."

The business said its earlier decision was a mark of sympathy toward Indigenous communitied, but they later reversed it considering the larger public sentiment. The company added they will keep the pubs open and welcome all patrons, regardless of their will to celebrate or not.

Australian Venue Co is a major hospitality player, employing 9,600 staff nationwide and attracting 15 million customers annually to its venues.

Australian Venue Co was not the first company to face backlash for a similar decision. Few months ago, supermarket giant Woolworths had faced severe criticism when it announced it would no longer be selling Australia Day-themed items.