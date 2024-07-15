Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has called for an investigation into the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU)'s construction section after allegations surfaced regarding the division's criminal links.

Allan also called for Victoria CFMEU's suspension from the Labor Party following the damning allegations regarding bullying and criminal behavior.

The premier announced several measures against Victoria's CFMEU branch on Monday in response to the allegations, which may cost CFMEU the enterprise bargaining deals linked to construction projects.

By strongly denouncing what she called "thuggish, unacceptable behavior," Allan demonstrated her opposition to any wrongdoing inside the organization, Sky News reported.

"What we have seen here in recent days isn't unionism," Allan told reporters, as per The Guardian. "It's ... unacceptable behavior at its worst that I have zero tolerance for and has absolutely no place on any Victorian worksite."

Allan's statements came as the CFMEU Victorian branch was placed under administration, which was decided during an emergency meeting of the union's national leadership.

The decision was made after reports surfaced of illegal activity and bullying by Victorian authorities involved in building projects, along with suspicions that bikie gangs had infiltrated the union.

Allan told reporters Monday that she will "work with the federal government to take all the necessary steps to continue to ensure workplaces across Victoria are safe and productive and are free from this sort of behavior."

She also confirmed that she had written to the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission and Victoria Police, requesting a comprehensive inquiry into the claims.

"Both of these agencies have strong and appropriate powers to investigate these matters and it's my expectation that they will do so thoroughly," she said.

Apart from requesting the Victorian Labor Party's construction section be suspended immediately, Allan said she emailed the state secretary of Labor, requesting that donations from the division be prohibited during this suspension.

"We will also be undertaking an independent review of all Victorian government workplace agencies who are engaged with construction companies and with construction unions," she said.

Zach Smith, the national security spokesperson for the CFMEU, declared that plausible claims of wrongdoing would be the subject of an impartial inquiry overseen by a well-known lawyer.

"The CFMEU has zero tolerance for criminality and anyone found to have engaged in criminal conduct while representing the CFMEU will be identified and removed," Smith said in a statement. "The CFMEU has one purpose and one purpose only and that is to defend and advance the safety and conditions of workers."

However, Smith stressed that he would not stand for sweeping allegations against delegates and officials because of their ties or personal backgrounds.