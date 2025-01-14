An ongoing legal saga that has spanned nearly a decade has forced one of Australia's most iconic boot brands to alter its name when selling products overseas.

The dispute, centered around the trademark to the word "UGG," has caused significant disruption for the family-run business behind UGG Since 1974.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Todd Springthorpe, managing director of UGG Since 1974, explained that the company had been sued by Deckers Outdoor Corporation, a U.S.-based footwear giant.

At the core of the lawsuit is Deckers' claim to the trademark for the term "UGG," a word that, in Australia, is commonly used to describe sheepskin boots, News.com reported.

"We've been proudly making Australian boots for over five decades and three generations. We also own the trademark in Australia and New Zealand, where the boots originated — where UGG boots originated," Todd said.

Family legacy at risk

Springthorpe, whose grandparents, Arthur and Faye, founded the company, spoke candidly to News.com about the emotional toll that the legal battle has taken, as they fight against a multi-billion-dollar corporation.

The lawsuit has already led to significant changes for UGG Since 1974. The brand will no longer be able to sell its products under the "UGG" name outside of Australia and New Zealand. In these international markets, the company will now operate under the new name, Since 1974.

Despite the rebranding, Springthorpe stressed that the company's core values remain unchanged. "We are the original and we will still be the original no matter what out label says on the back of our boots," he said.

UGG legacy in Australia

In Australia, "ugg" is a generic term used to describe sheepskin boots, a product that has been made since the 1930s and popularized by surfers in the 1960s. By the time UGG Since 1974 launched its boots, the term "UGG" had already become widely accepted as the name for a sheepskin shoe.

However, the issue stems from an unrelated individual, who was distributing another Australian brand's ugg boots in the United States, after he sold the trademark to Deckers Outdoor Corporation in 1995. Deckers then trademarked the term "UGG Australia" and proceeded to secure the rights to the name "UGG" in 130 countries, including the United States.

Deckers takes legal action

Deckers, which owns the UGG brand in the U.S., argues that it legally purchased the rights to the UGG name from Australian entrepreneur Brian Smith, who first began marketing UGG boots in the States. The American company maintains that the term "UGG" has become synonymous with their brand for American consumers, rather than a generic product description.

The legal battle began in 2016, when Deckers took legal action against Australian Leather, the parent company of UGG Since 1974, accusing it of trademark infringement.