The NSW government has been urged by an independent review to impose two-way charges on Sydney's harbor crossings and lower tolls for motorists to ease the latter's financial burden.

The Independent Toll Review, led by former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Professor Allan Fels and David Cousins, sought to charge motorists per kilometer, which will gradually reduce for each kilometer traveled, ABC reports.

The review found that people in Western Sydney were disproportionately affected by the inconsistent tolling system, which resulted in motorists paying greater prices for lengthier travels.

To alleviate the strain, the research recommended forming a state-owned company called NSW Motorways to control toll charges and using a distance-based pricing model in which the per-kilometer rate lowers with distance traveled.

For example, travel costs from Campbelltown would reduce by $13 and trips between Penrith or Parramatta and the Central Business District would fall by $5 each way.

It will take until 2027 to fully implement the proposed changes, which include imposing an "infrastructure charge" on toll road segments that need costly construction, such as ventilated tunnels. The review also suggested that the Eastern Distributor's and the Harbour Bridge's two-way toll income be utilized to reduce toll prices throughout the network, improving system fairness for all drivers in Sydney, according to Sky News.

The state government has kept aside $17 million meant for establishing the authority. According to the review, toll rates have to be set on a "declining distance basis," meaning that the amount charged per kilometer would decrease as a driver goes farther.

The review recommended phase-out of the present toll relief schemes, which were deemed too complicated in addition to the price adjustments.

"Current toll relief schemes are inadequately targeted and under-utilised, in part due to overly complex administration," the report's said.

John Graham, the minister of roads, said that he was amenable to these reforms and that to get the needed improvements, negotiations with toll road operators were crucial.

"I welcome the offer by motorway concessionaires to work with the government on a new, network approach to tolling," Graham said.