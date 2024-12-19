Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez denied wrongdoing in court testimony Wednesday to an investigation into alleged corruption, one of several legal cases connected to the minority left-wing government.

Her appearance at a Madrid court comes during a frenzied week of legal activity in cases involving Sanchez's inner circle.

These cases are still all at the investigative stage: no one has yet been put on trial or even charged in these affairs.

But they have emboldened the conservative opposition, and the government is already feeling the political pressure.

Gomez has been under investigation since April for alleged corruption and influence peddling related to her time working at Madrid's Complutense University.

The probe was opened following complaints from two groups with far-right ties -- Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) and Hazte Oir (Make Your Voice Heard).

This was the first time Gomez, 49, had actually given testimony, having invoked her right to silence at a previous appearance in July.

On Wednesday, she only agreed to answer questions from her lawyer during the hearing, which lasted roughly half an hour.

"My client has always behaved in a correct manner, always in coordination with the Complutense University" for anyone to help them obtain public tenders, Gomez's lawyer, Antonio Camacho, told reporters outside the court after the hearing.

Gomez, who has worked in fundraising for years, had wanted to testify "from the very beginning of the proceedings, because she has nothing to hide", he said.

She had not done so until now "because there was a lack of clarity about what was being investigated", he added.

But a lawyer for Hazte Oir, Javier Maria Perez Roldran, said if "there really was nothing" to the case, Gomez "would have answered questions from the prosecution as well".

Gomez entered and left the court by car through an underground garage to avoid the press that was waiting for her.

A small group of protesters, some waving red and yellow Spanish flags or carrying images of Gomez gathered outside.

The probe centres on allegations that Gomez exploited her position as Sanchez's wife to obtain the co-direction of a master's degree at Madrid Complutense University.

She also allegedly abused her position to get private financing from businesses in exchange for her support for their bids in public tenders.

The court is also looking into allegations that she illegally appropriated software financed by private companies and initially intended for the university, as well as its name, while she worked there.

During an appearance before the conservative-controlled Madrid regional parliament in November, Gomez dismissed the corruption allegations against her as politically motivated.

Gomez's appearance was the high point of a week of court hearings connected with Sanchez and his government. The other centred on the allegedly fraudulent procurement of masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The businessman suspected of being at the heart of the case on Monday accused Jose Luis Abalos, Sanchez's former transport minister and close ally, of accepting lucrative kickbacks in exchange for the contracts.

Another key suspect Koldo Garcia, Abalos's former adviser, appeared in court on Tuesday.

On Friday, a member of staff at government headquarters accused of actually working for Gomez is due to testify on Friday.

Sanchez has consistently defended the innocence of his wife and his government. He insists the accusations are part of a smear campaign by the conservative and far-right opposition.

During a debate in parliament held at around the same time as Gomez's hearing, the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, accused Sanchez of "playing the victim before judges".

In response the prime minister replied that he was "convinced that the vast majority of judges in our country carry out their work with absolute rigour".

The prime minister's younger brother David Sanchez is also due for a hearing on January 9 in a separate case.

He is accused by "Manos Limpias" of embezzlement, influence peddling and tax fraud.