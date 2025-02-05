Qantas is launching its largest international sale in the past year, offering 400,000 discounted seats across its global network starting Feb. 5.

The sale covers nearly 30 international destinations, including popular spots in Asia, the Americas, the United Kingdom, and the Pacific. In addition, two new routes -- Darwin to Singapore and Melbourne to Honolulu -- will be launched later this year, 7News.com reported.

Economy return fares start at just AU$499, including Sydney and Melbourne to Auckland. Other deals include Sydney to New Delhi from AU$949, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide to Bali from AU$679, and Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth to London from AU$1,749.

All discounted fares come with checked baggage and complimentary food and beverages. Travel dates range from Feb. 5, 2025, to Jan.15, 2026, though some blackout dates apply.

The sale is available until Feb. 10 or until seats sell out.

Qantas CEO International Cam Wallace said the launch of this major sale was driven by the fact that 10 million Australians traveled overseas in the last financial year. He also highlighted the success of Qantas' newest route to Palau, which was included in the sale, News.com reported.

"Almost every destination on our international network is included in the sale, so whether you're looking for a long weekend getaway to Bali, or a longer break in London or New York, there is something for everyone," Wallace said.

Virgin Australia and Etihad join the sale frenzy

Qantas isn't the only airline offering major discounts. Virgin Australia launched its own international sale on Monday, featuring return fares from AU$439 to short-haul destinations like Fiji, Bali, and Queenstown.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways announced a sale on Tuesday, with round-trip economy fares from Sydney to Rome starting at AU$1,392, and business class tickets to Zurich priced from AU$7,578. The sale is available until Feb.7, for travel between Mar.1 and June 20, 2025.