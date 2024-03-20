Integrated CX approach empowers gym, spa, and wellness facilities to forge deeper connections with users

Advanced AI hub provides location-based facilities with real-time, actionable insights

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement solutions, today announced its groundbreaking and collaborative integrated customer experience (CX) endeavor with Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, spa, and amenity management and meeting services for commercial and residential properties. The initiative combines InMoment’s XI Platform, Advanced Analytics, and Reputation Management technology, using data and insights to significantly transform experiences for Arch Amenities Group’s customers and the industry at-large.

This integrated CX initiative gathers unstructured Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback data — NPS/Likelihood to Recommend and review ratings — from surveys and social reviews across fitness and spa facility visits into the XI Platform. Using InMoment’s proprietary natural language processing (NLP) and AI technology, the Advanced AI vision hub organizes and analyzes feedback insights for the facilities and spaces that Arch Amenities Group manages. Integrating location-level unstructured feedback from surveys and customer reviews will give Arch Amenities targeted insights about how to optimize the customer experience in specific gym or spa locations.

“Access to this data is key to creating a more simplified, connected and transparent feedback loop from all different types of customers and gives us actionable insights to inform and improve our customer-focused work,” says John Edwards, Chief Information Officer, Arch Amenities Group. “Utilizing Advanced AI and Reputation Management for our reviews and ratings allows us to enhance the overall customer experience and activate spaces in more meaningful ways.”

“We’re excited to work with Arch Amenities on this integrated CX initiative, bringing together diverse forms of customer feedback,” says Mehul Nagrani, Managing Director NA, InMoment. “Our objective is to enable businesses to integrate all of their feedback, from surveys, social reviews to contact center and digital touchpoints, and use our Advanced AI to find insight and drive improvements in the customer experience. Our customers who have adopted this approach have experienced significant improvements across their organizations and with customers.”

Arch Amenities Group is pioneering state-of-the-art amenities, fostering wellness and driving profitability for the spaces they manage. The next phase of this collaborative relationship involves integrating Voice of the Employee (VoE) and contact center data, aiming to further differentiate its spa, gym, and other wellness and hospitality-centered facilities and support its clients in achieving best-in-class service ratings.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere — from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pacesetters in AI and text analytics, its 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI in half the time as its competitors. Unlock potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. Visit inmoment.com.

About Arch Amenities

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of amenity management, hospitality consulting and recruiting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs, and pools. Arch provides pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support for leading wellness and amenity spaces in the United States and across the globe. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

