Political strategist Glenn Druery, nicknamed the preference whisperer, claimed that suspended Labor senator Fatima Payman and Muslim community groups have approached him to seek advice on the next Australian elections.

Without mentioning the names of Muslim groups, Druery said he had informal conversations with them on election strategies.

"I was invited to attend a meeting by members of the Muslim community to have informal conversations about the next election and to meet with Senator Payman. No contract exists between the Muslim community or the senator and me," The Guardian quoted Druery -- known for successfully advising minor party candidates.

The Labor Party drew severe criticism from the Greens and Muslim groups for not recognizing Palestine statehood and its refusal to condemn Israel on the military action against Gaza, The Guardian reported.

Greens leader, Adam Bandt, called Labor's decision to suspend Payman "shameful."

He added that the party would campaign with Labor MPs from marginalized seats to join Payman when the parliament session resumes in August.

The Labor caucus, on Tuesday, endorsed Payman's suspension, handed down on Sunday, after she vowed to continue her support for Palestine, defying her party's stance. The party unanimously voted in favor of Payman's suspension till she agreed to respect collective obligation.

Speaking to ABC's 7.30, Prime Minister Antony Albanese said he was not sure if Payman would remain with the party until the weekend.

"That is a decision for her," Albanese said. "She has made a decision that she can't be bound by what puts our team together. I would like to see her rejoin the team and that option is certainly available to her."

Albanese added he was not concerned about Payman's moves.

"I'm not focused on it, I've got a big job," he said.

Meanwhile, Labor's Hawkesbury branch in NSW, Monday night, passed a motion supporting Payman and urged the party leadership to listen to culturally and linguistically diverse voices. In addition, the motion asked Payman not to quit her party membership.

More party branches are expected to pass similar motions supporting Payman.