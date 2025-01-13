The New South Wales government has revealed that AU$140 million in toll relief remains unclaimed as of Jan. 13 and has urged drivers to check if they qualify for the rebates.

Motorists who spent more than AU$60 a week on tolls across Sydney in the past year could be eligible for an average rebate of AU$277.

NSW Roads Minister John Graham reminded drivers that they can check their eligibility on the Service NSW website, reported News.com.

"The AU$60 toll cap is a critical cost-of-living support for hundreds of thousands of drivers, many of whom really have no viable alternative than to use Sydney's toll road network to get to work or get the kids where they need to be," Graham said.

Since the introduction of the AU$60 weekly toll cap in January 2024, nearly AU$75 million has already been refunded to drivers.

The toll cap allows eligible road users to claim up to AU$340 per week. However, new data from Transport NSW shows a significant portion of the relief is still waiting to be claimed.

Peter Khoury, a spokesperson for NRMA, stated that drivers should check if they were eligible for any toll relief. He added the toll relief program will help reduce the financial pressure on residents caused by increasing living costs.

"The average family spends about 20% getting around on transport costs," Khoury said. "Not everyone will be eligible as not everyone will spend AU$60 on tolls but for those who do it helps. Across the board, the cost of running a vehicle is major."

With around 720,000 toll road users potentially eligible for a rebate, residents in high-traffic areas like Marsden Park may be in line for a share of AU$3.1 million in refunds.

NSW Customer Service Minister Jihad Dib pointed out that Western Sydney motorists are benefiting the most from the program, claiming the largest share of toll relief.