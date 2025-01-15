National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Minister Bill Shorten will end his 17-year political career on Monday, nine days earlier than originally planned, providing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with an opportunity to refresh his ministry ahead of the upcoming federal election.

Shorten's resignation creates vacancies in the NDIS and Government Services portfolios, which will be redistributed among three ministers in a reshuffle to be announced on Thursday, ABC reported.

While Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth may take on the NDIS portfolio, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher could assume responsibility for Centrelink and Anne Aly may be appointed junior disability minister.

Rishworth, who oversees policy for Australians with disabilities not covered by the NDIS, is considered the natural choice to succeed Shorten.

Shorten, who is set to become vice-chancellor at the University of Canberra in February, denied that his early resignation was aimed at clearing the decks ahead of the election. "That is not the case," he said when asked about the timing.

"The timing is right and it allows the prime minister to name the minister or ministers so the team can be established before the election," he said. "It's up to the PM to pick someone. All my colleagues are talented and frankly they're as good a cabinet that's been around in many, many years ... He's got a wealth of choices," Shorten said.

On Monday, Albanese announced that a reshuffle would take place in January, though he stressed that he did not expect "major changes," with the 2025 federal election slated for on or before May 17, The Guardian reported.

Shorten's political career has seen him lead Labor through the 2016 and 2019 elections as opposition leader. He announced his retirement in September but agreed to remain in cabinet to help implement NDIS reforms. He also spearheaded the campaign for victims of the Coalition's illegal robodebt scheme, which led to a royal commission.

Shorten has held the seat of Maribyrnong in Melbourne's inner west since 2007 and led the Labor Party for six years before stepping down after the 2019 election loss. As the federal election is due in May, there will be no by-election in Maribyrnong.

The reshuffle also opens up opportunities for Tim Watts, Peter Khalil, and Raff Ciccone—all from the Victorian right faction—who are considered potential candidates for promotion.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is also preparing a reshuffle of his own frontbench.