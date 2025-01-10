As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, at least 10 people have died, thousands of structures have been destroyed, and tens of thousands have been evacuated, with authorities bracing for even more dangerous conditions.

Four major fires are burning in the region, including the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have become some of the most destructive in California's history. The Palisades Fire could become the costliest in U.S. history.

The true toll may not be clear until investigators can safely access affected areas, while ongoing strong winds and dry conditions complicate firefighting efforts.

As the fires intensify, questions about fire preparedness in other countries, like Australia, also arise.

Why LA fires spread so fast

Northern Los Angeles has always been prone to wildfires due to the mix of dry plants, trees, and uneven terrain, where canyons and ridges can speed up flames.

While California is known for its strong aerial firefighting capabilities, these fires grew rapidly, fueled by powerful winds, and quickly spread from city borders to the suburbs and along the coast.

The speed and intensity of the fires weren't unexpected—wildfires are burning faster, hotter, and for longer periods, a trend worsened by climate change.

Yet, despite knowing this was coming, the scale of the destruction is still shocking.

The role of winds in rapid fire spread

Downslope winds, which sweep over mountain ranges, are often dry, warm, and fast-moving, making fires spread quickly. In Australia, these winds have fueled fires into suburbs, and the same conditions exist in many areas, The Guardian reported.

If the wrong wind meets a fire at the wrong time, it can rapidly push flames into urban areas. The spread depends on the landscape and the area's preparedness.

Older suburbs with dense housing and overgrown gardens are at higher risk, while newer homes, which are often better spaced and designed to resist ember attacks, may have a better chance.

In extreme cases, a fire can cause "house-to-house ignition," where homes become fuel for the blaze.

Another terrifying possibility is running out of water, a concern already seen in parts of Los Angeles.

Preparing Australian cities for bushfire risk

Australia is not fully prepared for the kind of bushfire scenarios that can threaten urban areas.

A crucial question is: How aware are city residents of bushfire risks? Many suburban residents may not see themselves as vulnerable and might not have a fire plan at all, despite years of messaging targeted at rural communities.

Rather than accepting that cities are vulnerable to bushfires, action is needed from all levels of government and the community to reduce the risks of suburban and semi-suburban areas being destroyed.

The recent LA fires show that cities need "places of last resort," similar to those in rural areas, where people can take shelter when all other plans fail.

Rising costs of bushfires and climate change

Global heating is making bushfires in Australia more frequent and severe, leading to higher home insurance costs that will impact the cost of living and the economy.

The recent LA fires highlight that climate change affects everyone, with no place immune to its effects.