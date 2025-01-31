The number of Australians facing long-term homelessness has risen by nearly 25% over the past five years, according to Productivity Commission's latest report on government services.

The report highlighted that in 2023-24, about 37,780 people were experiencing "persistent homelessness," a jump from 30,306 in 2019-20.

Persistent homelessness refers to those who have been without stable housing for more than seven months over the past two years.

In a bid to tackle the crisis, the federal government is rolling out a new initiative, with a list of 12 projects, offering 800 homes, set to be part of the first stage of the AU$10 billion Housing Future Fund.

Created in November 2023 after lengthy negotiations between the Labor Party and the Greens, the fund mandates that at least AU$500 million of its earnings annually be used for social and affordable housing projects, The Guardian reported.

The fund's first round is expected to deliver over 13,000 homes, from the broader goal of 55,000 homes in total.

"Labor's building Australia's future with the largest investment in social and affordable in over a decade – eclipsing the Coalition's efforts in more than a decade in office in just the first round of Labor's Housing Fund," Housing Minister Clare O'Neil said.

Kate Colvin, CEO of the advocacy group Homelessness Australia, expressed concern over the rising number of people without stable housing.

"These are grim findings," Colvin said. "More Australians than ever are trapped in long-term homelessness, and even those who find housing are struggling to maintain it without adequate support."

However, Colvin highlighted a positive take away from the report, noting that 81% of people at risk of homelessness were able to avoid it by seeking help.

"The high success rate in preventing homelessness shows that early intervention is effective. With sustained investment in support services, we can prevent people cycling back into homelessness and lay down the foundations of healthy, functional lives."