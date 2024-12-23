With Christmas just around the corner, it's the perfect time to wrap up last-minute shopping and get everything ready for the holiday season.

Whether you're grabbing final gifts or making sure your home is prepared for the festivities, here's what you need to know about store hours and what's open during Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's.

Happy shopping!

Coles

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) : All Coles stores will be open.

: All Coles stores will be open. Christmas Day (Dec. 25) : All Coles stores will be closed.

: All Coles stores will be closed. Boxing Day (Dec. 26) : All stores open, except in South Australia (SA), where all metropolitan stores are closed and regional stores remain open.

: All stores open, except in South Australia (SA), where all metropolitan stores are closed and regional stores remain open. New Year's Day (Jan. 1): All stores open, except in SA, where metropolitan stores are closed and regional stores are open. Coles Tom Price in WA will be closed.

Woolworths

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) : All stores will be open.

: All stores will be open. Christmas Day (Dec. 25) : All stores will be closed.

: All stores will be closed. Boxing Day (Dec. 26) : Most stores open across Australia. In SA, metropolitan stores are closed while regional stores remain open (except Millicent).

: Most stores open across Australia. In SA, metropolitan stores are closed while regional stores remain open (except Millicent). New Year's Day (Jan. 1): Most stores open across Australia, with exceptions in WA (except Northam) and SA (metropolitan stores closed, regional stores open).

Kmart

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) : All Kmart stores will be closed.

: All Kmart stores will be closed. Boxing Day (December 26): Open with varying hours. Check local store hours.

Aldi

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) : Closed in all states and territories.

: Closed in all states and territories. Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day: Vary by location. Aldi encourages customers to check local hours on their website.

Westfield

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) : Most centers open until 5pm or 6pm.

: Most centers open until 5pm or 6pm. Christmas Day (Dec. 25) : All stores closed.

: All stores closed. Boxing Day (Dec. 26) : Open, with some stores staying open until 9pm.

: Open, with some stores staying open until 9pm. New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) : Hours vary by location.

: Hours vary by location. New Year's Day (Jan. 1): Centers in NSW (except Warringah Mall), ACT, and South Australia will be closed. Other states will have reduced hours.

Big W

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) : Closed.

: Closed. Other holidays: Open with varying hours. Check local store hours.

Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, and Vintage Cellars

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) : All stores closed, except a few in Tasmania and Victoria.

: All stores closed, except a few in Tasmania and Victoria. Boxing Day (Dec. 26) : All stores open, but some in Alice Springs, Red Hill and Milton Village in Queensland, and some stores in WA will remain closed.

: All stores open, but some in Alice Springs, Red Hill and Milton Village in Queensland, and some stores in WA will remain closed. New Year's Day (Jan. 1): All stores open except some in WA.

BWS and Dan Murphy's