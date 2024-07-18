Australia's Labor Party (ALP) national executive, on Thursday, voted for the suspension of the scandal-hit construction division of the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) from the New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmanian branches of the ALP until further notice.

Distancing itself from CFMEU, ALP severed ties and blocked donations from the union with a warning that the suspension could extend to other branches if they are put under administration, ABC News reported.

"The number one job of any union and its officials is to look after its members. The reported behaviour is the complete opposite of this," ALP national secretary Paul Erickson said in a statement.

Last week, nine newspapers exposed that CFMEU's Victoria branch has been infiltrated by underworld figures.

Denying that he acted rather slowly, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Where we see corrupt conduct, we want it stamped out. And that's why we've taken this direct action very swiftly."

On Wednesday, while the Australian Council of Trade Unions suspended CFMEU's construction and general division, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke assured that the government would back the Fair Work Commission in appointing an independent administrator. He has also written to the federal police to investigate the allegations against CFMEU.

The Fair Work Ombudsman has stated it will investigate the allegations against the trade union including corruption and coercion claims regarding contracts.

Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) secretary Sally McManus said she did not know about the union's links with criminal gangs, and that the leadership would take necessary steps and "not flinch" in dealing with the crisis, The Guardian reported.

"We stand for the fact that union members deserve a union free of corruption and free of intimidation, and that everyone deserves dignity at work. We are the people who stand up for the little guy. We are not standover people. And so what will be hard about it is who we're taking on, obviously we are now taking on powerful forces," McManus said.

She criticized Queensland branch secretary Michael Ravbar, who had accused the Prime Minister of removing the CFMEU management away from the union leaders. McManus added that Ravbar was behaving "a bit like Custer's last stand," but that it will not impact ACTU.