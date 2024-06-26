Labor Party confirmed senator Fatima Payman, who crossed the floor to vote for Palestinian statehood, will continue as party member and senator, but has been asked to stay away from caucus for the remaining Parliamentary session.

On a request from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Payman will not attend the Labor caucus for the remaining session, which concludes on July 4, The Guardian reported.

"I met with senator Payman earlier today. She will not be attending the Labor caucus for the rest of this session," Albanese said.

Labor avoided expelling Payman despite party rules stating expulsion or suspension if a party member crossed the floor. On Tuesday, Payman became the first senator in 18 years, when she defied her party and crossed the floor to vote for the Greens' motion on recognizing Palestine state.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the Israel-Palestine war was a difficult issue, but the government had to "bring others together," Sky News reported.

"This is not a time to be walking about expelling people for particular views," Marles said. "It's a time where we seek to be bringing Australians together. We will, in a sense, live those values in terms of how we approach this. Ultimately, Fatima Payman is a person who is making a real contribution in the senate on behalf of the Australian Labor Party. She wants to do that and she will."

Marles denied that the decision to avoid expulsion this time would encourage future dissent from party members. He said the Labor caucus understands the importance of being a team.

Muslim bodies in Australia called Payman's action "courageous" and consistent with human rights.