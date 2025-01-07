Kmart's nostalgic inflatable chairs are having their moment in the limelight again. The Y2K-inspired home decor is flying off the shelves again after the Big K re-introduced them last year.

In what was a giant leap of faith, Kmart introduced the iconic inflatable chairs, only to achieve a resounding success, Colitco reported. The item, available in pink and blue, has become a staple for affordable and trendy home decor.

Priced at an unbeatable AU$8, the decor pieces are an ideal place to unwind in the backyard or campgrounds, and they are especially gaining traction among younger generations.

These nostalgic and utilitarian retro-chic furniture pieces are now available for purchase online and in-store, suitable for both outdoor and indoor functionality, reported Nine News.

The resurgence of the chairs first came to light when a TikTok user who goes by the name @riccy_ricardo announced the news. The post quickly went viral, leaving many users excited and flooding the comment section with nostalgic comments.

"Takes me back to primary school when I said that my house when I moved out would be entirely inflatable furniture," one user wrote.

"Honestly, imagine the struggle of trying to get out of one of those in your 30s," another wrote.

"Where's the armrest part of it," one added, echoed by another user: "No where are the armrests. Mine had armrests."

Some viewers were flatly against its revival: "Noooo. Do we remember how sweaty these are in summer. What is going on."

However, fans of the retro trend are demanding matching inflatable sofas, footrests, and even inflatable backpacks to fully immerse themselves in the nostalgic aesthetic, as the inflatable chairs' continued popularity has prompted a surge in consumer requests for a wider variety of inflatable furniture pieces.

This is not the first time Kmart has effectively brought back nostalgia, as the retailer has previously tapped into similar trends in the past, such as lava lamps and retro kitchenware. This time around, Kmart's efforts grabbed wider eyeballs with the massive popularity on social media.