Israel's participation in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest has drawn protests but its competitor Yuval Raphael -- who escaped the Hamas attack on her country -- is hotly tipped to qualify from Thursday's semifinal.

Raphael survived the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war, hiding beneath dead bodies as Hamas gunmen attacked a music festival, killing hundreds.

The 24-year-old, with her song "New Day Will Rise", is one of 16 contenders bidding for 10 remaining spots in Saturday's grand final, when 160 million to 200 million people are expected to watch the world's biggest live television music event.

Viewers across Europe and beyond will decide who goes through at the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

Bookmakers have Israel, Austria and Finland's entrants as their favourites to progress from the second semifinal, with the contestants from Malta, Australia and Lithuania also thought likely to go through.

Montenegro, Georgia, Denmark, Armenia and Latvia could struggle to make it, according to the betting odds.

As Israel ramps up its war in Gaza, calls have mounted for it to be excluded from Eurovision -- including from the reigning Swiss champion Nemo.

Some participating broadcasters have called for a discussion on Israel's involvement.

The Eurovision opening week parade through Basel on Sunday was marked by pockets of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Around 200 demonstrators staged a silent march through Switzerland's third-largest city on Wednesday, protesting against Israel's appearance.

Carrying around 30 Palestinian flags, they marched with a banner reading "Basel -- Unite For Palestine" and "Boycott Genocide Song Contest".

In Thursday's action, Austria's JJ is set to take up where Nemo left off with "Wasted Love", a song combining operatic vocals and modern beats.

"My song is about my personal experience with wasted and unreciprocated love. I had too much love to put out there; not much came back," he told AFP.

"My message is to stay strong and you'll get out of any situation, no matter how tough it is. There's always a light at the end of the tunnel."

Finland's Erika Vikman is gaining traction and closes Thursday's concert with "Ich Komme", a leather-clad song about falling into the trance of lust.

Eurovision has a big following in Australia, and the country has been invited to compete since 2015.

Australian social media powerhouse Go-Jo opens Thursday's show with "Milkshake Man", featuring innuendo, 1970s glam vibes and a giant blender on stage.

"I feel very welcomed in Europe. I'm very ready and I couldn't be more confident," he told AFP.

Ireland is being represented by Norwegian singer Emmy, with a silvery space-themed song "Laika Party".

"It's starting to feel real, but at the same time it's so surreal," the 24-year-old told AFP.

"I'm rehearsing, and trying to get some time to relax and prepare the voice and the choreography. There's a lot going on. I'm so excited."

Following Thursday's second semifinal, 26 countries will take part in Saturday's glitzy final.

Switzerland last hosted Eurovision in 1989, after a then little-known Celine Dion -- on loan from Canada -- won for the Alpine nation the year before.

Eurovision fans are desperately hoping the megastar, now in fragile health, might yet appear at the final, despite her sending a video message to Tuesday's first semifinal.

"She might decide to come but we don't know. We are prepared that she's not here," said Basel 2025 host Sandra Studer.

"We love her so, so much and it would have meant the world to us," but "we didn't lose hope yet".

Sweden remains the hot favourite to win Eurovision overall, with Austria deemed the closest challenger, followed by the Netherlands, France and Israel.

Comedy trio KAJ -- from Finland but representing Sweden -- are making their competitors sweat with their "Bara Bada Bastu" song about the joys of having a sauna.

They came through Tuesday's first semifinal, as did Estonia's wobbly-legged Tommy Cash with his Italian-accented "Espresso Macchiato" and Poland's age-defying Justyna Steczkowska, 52.