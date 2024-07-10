Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) CEO Rob Macaulay resigned from the post the same day the findings of an investigation into the industry exposed appalling levels of animal distress.

However, the handover report released by NSW parliament on Tuesday was withdrawn after its contents were declared as "privileged," ABC News reported.

The report submitted by Greyhound Racing chief veterinary officer Alex Brittan found barbaric treatment meted out to the dogs as in frequent events without giving them sufficient time to recover, locking them in metal cages, in addition to the inflated number of rehomed dogs.

"This level of animal distress is appalling and can neither be condoned or excused," the report claimed. "There are cases of extreme distress, deep claw marks gouged all over the inside of metal cages and recent pools of blood from toe nails that had been ripped off from clawing at the cage door in distress."

According to a report in The Guardian, two-thirds of greyhound deaths have gone unreported and the thousands of dogs claimed to be rehomed as pets were actually kept in industrial kennels.

The government has referred the report to the appropriate integrity and enforcement bodies, and the state's racing minister, David Harris, has given board members time till Friday to show cause as to why they should not be removed from their positions.

Harris had earlier threatened to sack the board members over governance issues and when they failed to inform him about the report, which was submitted in June.

Claiming to have a "strained" relationship with GRNSW, Harris, however, said his job was to make sure the board maintained the highest safety standards in animal welfare.

Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst blasted the "absurd turn of events," and said that the disappearance of the document after it was reported in a section of the media indicated that the industry had panicked.

"It's clear the industry is completely panicked about the allegations in this report, and it's easy to see why. This is a very usual position to be in, information has already made its way into the media and yet now we're all being stopped from being able to talk about the contents of the report when it's already out there," Hurst said.

Last week, GRNSW had run a campaign calling 2023-24 as their best year claiming record low deaths.

Meanwhile, the board said Macaulay's resignation was amicable and best for the industry. "Macaulay helped reform the organization, and the industry's culture, during his tenure," the board stated. "He oversaw the industry's rehoming program, along with new welfare and safety initiatives."

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Chris Minns said the government will not shut down the greyhound racing industry.