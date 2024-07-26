Gold Coast Schoolies will feature pill testing this year for the first time, marking a giant leap toward Queensland's crackdown on drugs.

Authorities are conducting sweeping measures to ensure safer school-leaver festivities, as recent data has shown that drug abuse among females has risen to the same level as that of males, reported The Leader.

The state administration, despite criticism from the opposition and possible policy changes in the future, has set aside AU$80,000 for the private and complimentary service.

"There is no safe way to take illicit drugs," Health Minister Shannon Fentiman said Thursday. "But if people are intent on taking these substances, and we have the technology available to help them know what's in it, then why wouldn't we offer that to people?"

The decision to provide pill testing at Schoolies was made in reaction to national data that showed women between the ages of 18 and 24 were taking illegal substances at a rate equal to males for the first time.

Jarrod Bleijie, the deputy opposition leader, declared that if the LNP won the next state election, they will abolish the pill-testing program.

"The LNP does not support the soft on drug approach by the Labor Party in Queensland," he told ABC.

"We do not support the weakening of drug laws in the state that we've seen under the Labor government and Shannon Fentiman."

"Some members of the LNP have strongly criticized these life-saving services," Fentiman told budget estimates on Thursday. "It's again disappointing that these critical services are at risk if the LNP win the election."