For Gen Z, frozen yogurt seems to have replaced clubbing, with weekend nights now spent filling cups with sweet treats instead of hitting bars for shots.

Carla, a Millennial Aussie, who runs the social media account Go Woke, Go Broke, recently posted a clip of a group of Gen Zers gathering at Yo-Chi, a popular frozen yogurt spot at Sydney suburbs.

Once Carla shared the clip online, the discussion took off, sparking a debate about how Gen Z's weekend habits differ from those of Millennials.

The 34-year-old shared that she spotted the young crowd, while heading to the city's eastern suburbs for a bite to eat. For Carla, it was a sign that Gen Z might be missing out on the nightlife experiences she enjoyed during her youth.

"Every Friday, it's just packed, and there's lines coming out of the shop," Carla told News.com.au. "It is so different. When I was in my late teens and early twenties, there would be something on every Friday and Saturday."

Carla reminisced about her twenties, spent partying in bars and clubs, and wondered aloud why the younger generation was skipping those familiar scenes for yogurt shops instead. "Why are the younger generation shunning pubs and clubs?" she asked.

As the debate took off, some saw it as a positive shift, a sign that the youngest drinking generation wasn't interested in Australia's notorious "piss up culture."

Some praised the shift, with one comment reading, "I'm so proud of this generation."

Others, however, criticized it, arguing that Gen Z didn't know how to have fun the way previous generations did.

"This is very good to see. These frozen yogurt or custard bars are bringing young people together and talking face-to-face," one person commented, while another quipped, "A generation of self-entitled wimps." Some speculated that Gen Z couldn't afford to drink out at pubs, with one user noting, "They can't afford to go out and drink."

While many Gen Zers praised the trend, some older generations expressed concern. A user in their late thirties, who used to spend their weekends in clubs, called the trend "sad." "What is wrong with these kids?" they wondered.

For Carla, the rise of yogurt gatherings instead of nightclub parties reflected a broader cultural shift. She pointed out the impact of Sydney's lockout laws, which lasted from 2014 to 2020 and placed strict curfews on bars, stifling the city's nightlife.

"When the lockout laws came in, it killed the night-life, and this younger generation have never had it, and they don't know what they're missing," Carla explained.

The rise of wellness culture also plays a role in shaping how today's young people approach socializing. With clean living and health-conscious habits trending, bars and clubs just don't hold the same appeal for many in Gen Z. "There's way more focus on wellness and health now," Carla said.