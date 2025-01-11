Eggs were in short supply across major Australian supermarkets, with shelves left bare due to ongoing supply chain disruptions following an avian influenza outbreak in mid-2024.

Besides the impacts of avian influenza, the crisis is being driven by seasonal demand surges and a growing shift away from caged eggs, according to the Australian egg industry, ABC News reported.

Poultry farmers predict the shortage could last another six to 12 months before supply returns to normal.

Impact on shoppers and businesses

Over the past week, Australian shoppers have taken to social media to express their frustration as they encounter empty egg shelves at major grocery stores like Woolworths and Coles, News. com reported.

"Australia's egg industry is continuing to work to boost supply marketwide," a Woolworths spokesperson stated.

Fast-food chains, like McDonald's, have also been impacted, with the popular breakfast menu trimmed back due to the shortage.

While supply began to recover in spring, the demand during the Christmas period placed additional pressure on egg availability, worsening the situation.

Production strong, still prices are rising

Despite the challenges, national egg production remained strong, with farmers still producing around 18 million eggs a day, even at the lowest points of the avian influenza impact, Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies pointed out.

However, the shortage has driven up prices. Boyd Carmody, managing director of Creswick Open Range Farm in Victoria, noted that sales were up 25% compared to last year, but stocking rates were low.

"Supply is going to be tight until middle to late Spring and that's assuming we don't get another avian influenza outbreak," he said.

The price of eggs has surged, particularly for caged varieties.

"The bottom end of the market has raised their prices substantially, which is probably [positively] affecting us," he said. "You don't see caged eggs for AU$3 a dozen anymore, I don't think I've seen eggs for under AU$6–7 for a while."

Tips for shoppers

For those struggling to find eggs, experts recommend visiting smaller, local stores where supplies may be more consistent.

"Major supermarkets have put up signs apologizing for fewer eggs being on their shelves," Egg Farmers of Australia executive Melinda Hashimoto said. "This is because Woolworths and Coles have a policy to mostly stock barn-laid or free-range eggs."