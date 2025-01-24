Coles has sparked excitement among foodies with the release of a new limited-edition Hot Cross Bun, drawing inspiration from the iconic Wagon Wheels biscuit.

Supermarket giant Coles axed its unpopular Special Burger Sauce Hot Cross Buns, replacing it with a sweeter, limited-edition Hot Cross Bun, drawing inspiration from the iconic Wagon Wheels biscuit.

Priced at AU$5.50 for a pack of four, the new buns feature a rich chocolate dough infused with a "moreish" marshmallow flavor, complemented by raspberry fudge, raspberry jellies, and choc chips.

"We know Aussies love hot cross buns and they love Arnott's classics, so it made perfect sense to combine the two and give Wagon Wheels the highly anticipated Coles Easter treatment," Brad Gorman, Coles General Manager Commercial, Bakery, Dairy & Frozen, told News.com.au.

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the buns as an "instant hit," and one food enthusiast praised the "delicious marshmallow and raspberry jam coming through."

This change comes after Coles' 2023 release of the divisive Special Burger Sauce Hot Cross Buns, which had been met with mixed reviews. While the supermarket had hoped the savory twist would rival the popularity of its Vegemite and Cheese variety, the Burger Sauce buns failed to capture the public's imagination.

Some shoppers were quick to express their disapproval, with comments suggesting the bold experiment had "gone too far."

Melbourne food blogger and social media influencer Nectorious Papi, known for his reviews on Instagram and TikTok, welcomed the news, admitting he was "relieved" the Burger Sauce Hot Cross Buns would not be making a return.

"It's a chocoholics dream. Very chocolatey with delicious marshmallow and raspberry jam coming through. An instant Aussie classic in my opinion," the influencer said of the new buns.

The release of the Wagon Wheels Original Hot Cross Buns is not Coles' first collaboration with Arnott's. Last year, the supermarket teamed up with the biscuit brand to create viral Iced VoVo and Pizza Shapes-inspired Hot Cross Buns, which "flew off shelves" according to Coles.

Coles' rival has also embraced the Hot Cross Bun flavors, offering a selection of treats including Biscoff-filled buns and a Cadbury Caramilk variety, both of which returned in 2025.