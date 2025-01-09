A young man has shocked Australians after sharing that he was being paid AU$40 hourly wage for part-time work at supermarket giant Coles.

The Brisbane local divulged his income when he appeared on job-matching app Getahead's TikTok series, where it asked people about their jobs and earnings, often sparking eye-opening conversations, as per News.com.

The series has captured the attention of netizens by revealing how a window tinting entrepreneur was raking in millions, while nurses were earning under AU$40 an hour.

In a recent episode, the unidentified Brisbane student shared that he worked part-time at Coles while studying, stocking shelves for AU$40 an hour during night shifts.

"The pay is pretty good for the lack of skill you need and it is also mindless," he pointed out. "You go in and listen to music and just put some coke on the shelves, and you're good, bro."

Many viewers were surprised by the high wage for supermarket work, with some expressing disbelief. Others shared their own earnings, with some making less than the young man.

Opinions were mixed -- some didn't think the rate was "insane" because of the disruption night shifts caused in the rest of your life, while others found it impressive.

One person was so stunned they commented, "No way," while a 20-year-old earning AU$32 an hour at a supermarket found the AU$40 rate believable.

Some comments praised the pay, with one calling it "wicked" and another calling it "dope." A night fill manager chimed in, saying they earn AU$90,000. One commenter even credited unions for the high wage.

Financial expert Rebecca Pike pointed out that salary sharing was a rising trend, especially among Gen Z, adding that social media had made it more common to discuss personal finances.

"This openness about their earnings is a stark contrast to previous generations who often viewed discussing salaries as taboo," Pike told news.com.au. "Gen Zers are comfortable sharing their experiences and advocating for fair compensation having grown up in a more progressive era."