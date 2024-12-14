As Christmas approaches, Australians are preparing for the busiest travel season of the year, with major airports in Sydney and Melbourne bracing for record-breaking passenger numbers and the possibility of significant delays.

An estimated 5.8 million people are expected to pass through Sydney Airport between Dec. 13 and Jan. 27 -- nearly half a million more than last year. Dec. 13 will be the busiest day of the year so far for airports across the country, ABC News reported.

Of these, 2.5 million will transit through international terminals, marking an 8% increase and making this Christmas season the busiest for international travel since 2019. Domestic travel is also on the rise, with 3.3 million expected in the next six weeks, which is a 9% increase from last year.

Sydney Airport CEO Scott Charlton urged passengers to plan ahead, stating, "We've increased staffing levels and are activating overflow drop-off zones at the terminals to help passengers get into the terminals faster."

Melbourne Airport is also gearing up for record traffic, with 1.8 million international travelers expected over the holiday period. This will break previous records, bringing the total number of passengers to 4.8 million, matching the 2019-2020 holiday period.

Airport's CEO Lorie Argus advised travelers to allow for extra time, asking them to add extra 30 minutes to their travel time, book car parks in advance and make online check-ins.

The top international destinations were Singapore, Auckland, Bali, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur, as travelers were using these hubs for connecting with other airports.

Argus highlighted that the international arrival terminal was expected to be crowded.

"We are working with the Australian Border Force to secure more SmartGate kiosks because our current allocation is insufficient to cope with the number of passengers we are expecting," she added.

In Brisbane, more than three million passengers were expected to travel over the next six weeks, following a busy start to the holiday season. Domestic travel is up 6%, while international travel has increased by 18%.

According to new Tourism Research Australia figures, international visitor arrivals are expected to hit 8.3 million, which marks 88% of pre-pandemic levels.

The country's international tourism spending was projected to grow to AU$49 billion by 2029, up from AU$28 billion in 2023. Similarly, domestic visitor spending was forecast to increase from AU$142 billion in 2023 to AU$174 billion by 2029.

Essential tips for holiday air travel:

Arrive early: Give yourself plenty of time to get through security and check in. Sydney Airport advises arriving at least one hour before your domestic flight if you're only carrying hand luggage, two hours if you have checked bags, and three hours before an international flight.

Check-in online: Save time by checking in online, avoiding long lines at the airport and reducing congestion at check-in counters and kiosks.

Prepare for security: Make sure your carry-on items are easy to access during security checks. Virgin recommends packing gifts in checked luggage or leaving them unwrapped until after your trip.

Stay updated: Keep track of your flight's status and security procedures by checking the airport or airline's website.

Keep an eye on your carry-on: Ensure that your baggage complies with your airline's weight and size limits.