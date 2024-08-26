In a bid to revamp the aviation industry, the Australian government has released a white paper, which included initiatives such as instituting an ombudsman, who will enforce new improved charter of rights and help people seek refunds and remedies from the airlines.

Under the Aviation Industry Ombuds Scheme, the public can seek cash refunds for cancelled or unreasonably delayed flights and those who were impacted by flight paths can complain to the new ombudsman.

The white paper, which comprises 56 initiatives, will address and resolve disputes, in addition to directing airlines to provide remedies. The body can also refer allegations of misconduct for further investigation, reported ABC News.

According to the new initiatives, the airlines will have to "show cause" the reason for delay and cancellation of flights during their regular briefing to the government, while the ombudsman can seek more information.

The airlines also have to support the passengers to make alternative travel arrangements if the flight was delayed or cancelled.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Transport Minister Catherine King said that the passengers were often shortchanged by the airlines.

"The bottom line is if people don't get the service that they are expecting, then customers deserve to get their money back or they deserve to get an equivalent service. And that's really not what's been happening when it comes to the consumer space," King said.

The new aviation rules also proposed setting up an aircraft noise complaint ombudsman to probe the handling of complaints by Airservices Australia, reported The Guardian.

The noise issue had turned out to be a political issue. Pilots will be directed to apply new guidelines on minimizing noise in residential areas.

Airservices Australia will publish quarterly reports on noise effects and non-compliance of abatement procedures.

The Australian Airports Association (AAA) welcomed the consumer-focused measures, but cautioned against reforms based on review by the Productivity Commission.

The government has asked the Productivity Commission to inquire into the economic regulation of airports, including slot rules. Aimed at ending monopoly by bigger airlines companies and improving competition, the government planned to hire slot managers to enforce rules and minimize conflict of interests.

"We'll participate constructively in a review of the pricing model by the Productivity Commission and look forward to demonstrating how the current principles continue to work for airports, airlines and, most importantly, passengers," AAA head of policy Natalie Heazlewood said.