Australian Lamb has launched its annual summer ad campaign, urging people to refrain from making harsh comments online.

The ad, which was released ahead of Australia Day, delivered a significant message wrapped in humor. It filters particularly mean comments people leave on the internet and brings them to life in the real world, poking fun at the ridiculousness of online messaging, News.com.au reported.

The ad playfully mocks unnecessary online arguments by bringing them to life in real-world situations, like arguing about dog grooming in person instead of just commenting about it online.

It shows in real-time how online conversations can drastically turn into heated exchanges and then turn vicious.

Nathan Low, General Manager of Marketing at Meat and Livestock Australia, noted that people's online behavior was often vastly different from how they interact in real-life situations.

"When you delve into the world of online commentary, it would leave you thinking Aussies are at each other's throats, no matter how trivial the topic," Low said, per Nine News. "But in real life, we don't treat each other like that.

"The Summer Lamb campaign is an irreverent reminder that Australians are always at their best when we're united, and there's no better way to bring everyone together than an epic Aussie lamb barbecue."

The ad cleverly exposes how easily people can be deceived online. It features a fake AI-generated image of Australian TV personality David "Kochie" Koch weightlifting on the beach, looking unusually buff.

What's striking is how this fake image sparks a flurry of comments from people who genuinely believe it's real. Some humorous comments include "I have a body like that" (a clear exaggeration!) and "looking good Kochie."

But, the ad ends on a sweet note, with Lambassador Sam Kekovich giving sage advice to people who go overboard with abusing each other online.

"C'mon everyone, get out of the comments and into the cutlets," he says, as he hands a lamb cutlet to each commenter.