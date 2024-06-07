A Senate estimates hearing was told Thursday that only 20 doctors have listed their fees on the AU$24 million website, which was set up for Australians to view the costs for general practitioners (GPs) and medical services across the country.

Medical Costs Finder was a government initiative launched in 2019 to help the people find and understand the fees of doctors and medical procedures. A AU$17 million was further allocated in 2020, encouraging doctors to list their fees, The Guardian reported.

But, it was revealed during the Senate Estimates hearing that the website has listed just 20 doctors, who have mentioned their fees under the "individual fee disclosure element."

The disclosure came when Independent senator David Pocock from Australian Capital Territory (ACT) questioned Health Department officials about the staggering out-of-pocket costs that people were forced to pay for private healthcare, and the number of doctors who have listed their fees. Health Department official Brian Kelleher confirmed that the national listing was 20.

Pocock cited how a gallbladder removal in ACT costs AU$1,500, while other states charged AU$600 or less.

The private health insurance peak body stated that ACT residents pay about 50% more toward medical costs compared to the rest of the country. In ACT, a knee replacement costs $4,508, cataract surgery $1,575, prostate surgery $2,568, and shoulder reconstruction $3,500, News.com reported.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the previous Coalition government failed in promoting the website as a useful tool among consumers.

He added that his government was "committed to working with consumers, the colleges and private health providers to improve transparency of out-of-pocket costs for medical specialist services."

According to Private Healthcare Australia, the out-of-pocket costs for common procedures in private hospitals have increased up to 300% in the last five years.

Asking the government to pressurize doctors to list their fees on the website, chief executive Dr Rachel David said, "We need to do everything possible to protect consumers with private health insurance from bill shock. This will keep our private sector strong and keep pressure off the public system."