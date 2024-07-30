The Australian government has issued a fresh travel alert, urging its citizens in Lebanon to leave the Middle Eastern country when commercial flights were still available, amid growing security concerns in the region.

Tensions escalated between Lebanon and Israel, after a Lebanese rocket killed 12 children in the Golan Heights, held by the latter, News.com reported.

The Israeli military accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah for the attack; however, the militant group has denied it. With Israel expected to launch a retaliatory attack, the situation could escalate further.

As the security in the region further deteriorating, Smartraveller, run by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, updated the travel advisory on July 29, reported ABC News.

We continue to advise that Australians do not travel to Lebanon. Australians in Lebanon should leave immediately while commercial flights remain available (1/2). — Smartraveller (@Smartraveller) July 29, 2024

The post warned Australian citizens of being stranded in Lebanon in case the Beirut Airport was closed, adding it would be difficult for the government to step in if such a crisis arises.

"Some airlines have postponed or cancelled some flights. Further flight cancellations and disruptions could occur with little or no notice," the warning read.

International airlines, including German airlines Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings have reportedly suspended all flights to and from Beirut till Aug. 5.

Air France has suspended flights to Beirut scheduled for July 29 and 30.

As Australia joined 11 other nations in issuing the travel alert considering the volatile security situation in the country, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned the government may not be able to help those who were late to leave the region.

"The travel advice very clearly is don't go to Lebanon. That is the travel advice; and also that people who are there, who are Australian citizens should ensure that they take advantage of the commercial flights that are available out of Lebanon at this time. This is a troubling area. We have been issuing these travel warnings for many months now. And it is important that people are cognizant of those warnings," SBS News quoted Albanese.

Ian Parmeter, a Middle East scholar at the Australian National University, said about 30,000 Australians were in Lebanon for the summer holiday.

He warned that leaving the country would be difficult if Israel launched air attacks against Lebanon.

"If Israel starts attacking Lebanese infrastructure, there could be a rush to try and get out. And planes may not be prepared to land in an environment where there might be Israeli missile and air attacks occurring. In 2006, the airport was bombed. And the airport was unusable for several months. And the only way that Australians were able to get out in the end was by sea, which really took some time for that to happen," Parmeter said.