The Australian government has announced a AU$600 million defense outlay to boost recruitment and retention within the defense forces, offering new cash incentives for personnel to enlist and extend their service.

The plan includes extending the Continuation Bonus for permanent members of the Australian Defense Force (ADF) and increasing the ADF's Operational Reserves by an additional 1,000 personnel to strengthen and sustain a highly skilled workforce. The announcement coincided with the launch of the 2024 Defense Workforce Plan.

"Our ADF personnel are our greatest capability, which is why it is crucial that the Defense workforce has the people it needs to help protect Australia's strategic interests," Defense Minister Richard Marles said. "The 2024 Workforce Plan will help ensure Defense can recruit and retain the highly specialized and skilled workforce required to meet its capability needs.

Under the initiative, ADF members who meet specific criteria will be offered a AU$40,000 bonus 90 days before their four-year anniversary of service.

The personnel have the option to receive the bonus as a lump sum, paid directly into a nominated bank account, or choose to allocate the entire bonus to their superannuation fund. For those who prefer a combination, the bonus can be split between a cash payment and a salary sacrifice contribution to their super fund.

The program also will also be extended to a second group of ADF members, who will become eligible for the bonus after they serve a minimum of seven years.

The ADF has been facing challenges related to recruitment and retention in recent years. Earlier this year, former ADF Chief Angus Campbell informed Senate Estimates that the force was operating at 6.9% below its authorized staffing levels, Sky News reported.

"Inflow rates remain below the level required to maintain our current force," he said.

The 2024 Defense Workforce Plan outlines the planning and development strategies for the integrated workforce, with a focus on its growth and future requirements as defined in the National Defense Strategy and the Integrated Investment Program.